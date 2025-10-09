Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C)” Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.68.

H stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $407,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% during the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

