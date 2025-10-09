Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $182,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

