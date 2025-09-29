Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.68 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.09 Franklin Street Properties $111.88 million 1.51 -$52.72 million ($0.52) -3.13

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Franklin Street Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Impac Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.