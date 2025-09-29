Exelon Corporation $EXC Stock Position Reduced by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 192.7% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 506.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,959 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,832,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

