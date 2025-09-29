Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 555,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,669,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 294,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

