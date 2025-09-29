Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 24,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1%

EMR stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

