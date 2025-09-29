Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 49,331 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $93,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

