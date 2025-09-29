Montis Financial LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,316.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.16 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

