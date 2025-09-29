Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $54,148,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $289.71 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.01 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $359.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

