Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $159.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

