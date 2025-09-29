Genesis Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after buying an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.12.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

