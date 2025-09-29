Cyr Financial Inc. Acquires 7,822 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

