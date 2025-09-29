Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $88.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

