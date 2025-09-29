Oceanside Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 12.8% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,495,000 after buying an additional 8,386,204 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 7,048,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,937,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,348 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,118,000 after acquiring an additional 667,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,872,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,972,000 after acquiring an additional 116,457 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

