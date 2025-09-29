2,048 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% during the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.68.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE H opened at $142.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

