Applied Capital LLC Purchases 5,202 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

