Scott & Selber Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,710 shares of company stock worth $38,480,848 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $33.59 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

