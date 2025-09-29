PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Head to Head Contrast

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 20.74% 17.09% 9.18% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PTC and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 5 11 0 2.69 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PTC currently has a consensus price target of $202.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Celerity Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celerity Solutions is more favorable than PTC.

95.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PTC and Celerity Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $2.30 billion 10.58 $376.33 million $4.24 47.87 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Summary

PTC beats Celerity Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

