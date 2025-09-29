Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $35.11.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

