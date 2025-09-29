Albion Financial Group UT Invests $43,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.99 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

