Income Research & Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Income Research & Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 705,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,619,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up 10.6% of Income Research & Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 121,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

