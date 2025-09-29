Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $305.86 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

