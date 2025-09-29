Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 57,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

