Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires Shares of 202 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.55 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

