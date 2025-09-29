Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

