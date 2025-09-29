LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) Plans Dividend of $1.00

LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

LIZHI Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ SOGP opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. LIZHI has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIZHI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LIZHI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of LIZHI as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LIZHI

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

