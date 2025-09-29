Nova R Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.14 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

