SWS Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.