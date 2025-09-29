Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.21), with a volume of 25079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.22).

Newmark Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,321.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.82.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 7.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Newmark Security had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.60%.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

