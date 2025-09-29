Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a 6.7% increase from Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMUB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,093. Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17.

Get Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF seeks to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax, with growth of capital as a secondary objective. The ETF normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.