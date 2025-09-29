V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 12,481 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 12,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,630,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, September 18th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $21,812,331.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $488,631.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,267. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 113,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.