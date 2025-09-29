Contrasting Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and Urgent.ly”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $299.27 million 3.91 -$94.32 million ($0.76) -15.07 Urgent.ly $142.90 million 0.03 -$44.03 million ($26.48) -0.13

Analyst Recommendations

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 7 1 2.75 Urgent.ly 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.46%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Amplitude.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Amplitude shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Urgent.ly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urgent.ly has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -30.43% -33.08% -21.31% Urgent.ly -23.20% N/A -60.73%

Summary

Amplitude beats Urgent.ly on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

