North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356.96 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.73), with a volume of 186677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.50 ($4.71).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.01 million, a P/E ratio of 509.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a net margin of 88.41% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

About North American Income Trust

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

