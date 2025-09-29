Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.92 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 454579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.17.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 51,100 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$235,060.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$172,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,100 shares of company stock worth $1,405,950. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.