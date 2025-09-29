Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 301597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

