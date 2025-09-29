Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.
Escalon Medical Price Performance
Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.35.
Escalon Medical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Escalon Medical
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.