Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

