Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 12.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.84 and last traded at $136.72. Approximately 61,595,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 42,242,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

