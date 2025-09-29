Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 8,961 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Margaret Tooth sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $375,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,310.52. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trupanion Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,734. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trupanion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

