Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.62 ($0.13), with a volume of 1249900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.13).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.75. The company has a market cap of £106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,206.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.