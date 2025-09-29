Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $10,499.74 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $10,499.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,911.06. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.85. 1,348,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.09.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

