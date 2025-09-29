Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 393423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 1.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.64%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

