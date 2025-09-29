Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.53 EPS

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($4.53), Zacks reports.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Get Neuphoria Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuphoria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuphoria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.