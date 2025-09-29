Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%.

Precision Optics Price Performance

Precision Optics stock remained flat at $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 40,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

