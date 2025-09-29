Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%.
Precision Optics stock remained flat at $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 40,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.
