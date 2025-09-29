Contrasting Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) & Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marathon Petroleum and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 0 8 8 0 2.50 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Andatee China Marine Fuel Services is more favorable than Marathon Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 1.58% 8.38% 2.53% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $140.41 billion 0.43 $3.45 billion $6.74 29.15 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures propane and petrochemicals. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets, as well as through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

(Get Free Report)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

