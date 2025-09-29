SONOVA (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SONOVA HOLDING (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 23,159 shares.The stock last traded at $55.24 and had previously closed at $55.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SONOVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SONOVA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of SONOVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of SONOVA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get SONOVA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SONVY

SONOVA Stock Down 0.4%

SONOVA Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.