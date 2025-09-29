Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.26, but opened at $38.26. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Steel Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

