Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.80. 49,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 98,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.