Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 357.78 ($4.80), with a volume of 1830037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.61).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 607 target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold Trading Up 4.7%
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.