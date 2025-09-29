Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 357.78 ($4.80), with a volume of 1830037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 607 target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.50.

Greatland Gold Trading Up 4.7%

About Greatland Gold

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 570.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

