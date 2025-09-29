Clean Yield Group Has $196,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

