ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 283,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 406,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLPT

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.